Based on technology, WLAN can be segmented into WPA2, WPA, WEP, and no-encryption. WPA2 is the most advanced protocol available for WLAN security. It is the most widely used WLAN security technology. WEP is the oldest WLAN security algorithm available.
However, its adoption is decreasing with the growing availability of advanced security protocols. The rate of WLANs with no encryption is decreasing every year.
According to the report, the growth of individual WLAN is increasing due to strong growth in emerging markets. The wireless industry is extremely competitive, where suppliers have to deal with the continually changing technologies and enhanced product cycles.
With advances in technology, there is an increase in adoption of new methods of technology and investments in WLAN products and services in developing countries. Many developing countries are adopting WLAN, which is resulting in growth of the WLAN security market.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
• Aruba Networks
• Cisco
• Fortinet
• Juniper
• Ruckus
• Symantec
• AirTight Networks
• Broadcom
• …
Global Wireless LAN Security Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
WPA2
WPA
WEP
No-Encryption
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Individual Consumers
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
