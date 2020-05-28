In-Memory Computing (IMC) Market 2020 Key vendors Analysis with Industry Opportunities: IBM, Oracle, SAP, Altibase, Giga Spaces, Hazelcast, Microsoft| Forecast Report Till 2025

The In-Memory Computing Market has seen rapid adoption across verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, government, and retail, which has led to rapid growth of the market globally. IMC has a wide scope and finds acceptability across all verticals.
Enterprises across all the verticals generate data and there is increased need to manage this organizational data to streamline business processes and achieve strategic initiatives.
In-memory computing is the storage of information in the main random access memory (RAM) of dedicated servers rather than in complicated relational databases operating on comparatively slow disk drives. In-memory computing helps business customers, including retailers, banks and utilities, to quickly detect patterns, analyze massive data volumes on the fly, and perform their operations quickly.
The drop in memory prices in the present market is a major factor contributing to the increasing popularity of in-memory computing technology. This has made in-memory computing economical among a wide variety of applications.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
• IBM
• Oracle
• SAP
• Altibase
• Giga Spaces
• Grid Gain Systems
• Hazelcast
• Microsoft
• Software AG
• …
In 2018, the global In-Memory Computing (IMC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global In-Memory Computing (IMC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Memory Computing (IMC) development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Relational Database
NoSQL
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Aerospace and Defense
