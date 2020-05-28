Corticosteroids Market 2020 Industry Suppliers, Size, Growth Analysis, Trend, Key Players and Forecast Report 2026

The Global Corticosteroids Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2026. Factors driving the growth of the global corticosteroids market include growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising demand for topical corticosteroids and surging investment in research and development. However, government is putting pricing pressure on the companies which can be a restraint for the global corticosteroids market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Sumitomo

• Merck

• Johnson and Johnson

• Novartis

• Cipla

• Pfizer

• Sanofi

• GlaxoSmithKline

• AstraZeneca

• LEO Pharma A/S

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Cream

• Injection

• Other Types

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

• Hospital

• Clinic

• Other Applications

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

• North America- U.S., Canada

• Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Target Audience:

• Corticosteroids Drug Manufacturers

• Traders, Importers, and Exporters

• Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

