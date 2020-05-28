Europe Clear Aligners Market to 2027: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

The growth of the is driven by factors such as the growing number of people with dental problems in Europe and growing dental cosmetic industry. Whereas, high expenses associated with clear aligners dental industry is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Dental and oral conditions affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement. Dental diseases include dental caries, periodontal disease, oral cancer, and others. The prevalence of dental conditions is increasing across the European region, such as overbites, crooked teeth, underbites, crossbites, teeth overcrowding, spaces between teeth, and the treatment of temporomandibular disorders (TMD). Other factors contributing to the increase in dental problems include periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others.

Company Profiles:

Danaher Dentsply Sirona Zimmer Biomet Institut Straumann AG Avinent Osstem Implant.Co. Ltd, Bicon, LLC. Dio Implant Dentium Adin Global

As per WHO, 20-90% of the children aged six years suffer from dental caries. It also mentioned that 5-20% of the middle-aged adults (35–44 years), and 40% of old aged people suffer from periodontal disease. Additionally, as per the study “Global distribution of malocclusion traits: A systematic review” published in Dental Press Journal of Orthodontics in 2019, posterior crossbite a type of malocclusion was more prevalent in permanent dentition in Europe. The study also mentioned that Europe showed the highest prevalence of Class II and posterior crossbite (33.51% and 13.8%, respectively), and the lowest prevalence of Class I.

