Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market Size – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market is expected to grow from US$ 15.62 Bn in 2018 to US$ 105.12 Bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.6% between 2019 and 2027.

The global automotive usage based insurance market for the technology fitted is fragmented into smartphones, black box, dongles, and others. The black box segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027. A black box is a small device that is installed in the customer’s car to measure vehicle location, speed, driving frequency, distance travelled, and time of the day or night the vehicle is in motion. Further, other driving behaviors can also be measured which includes monitoring braking, and cornering.

This helps in building a comprehensive profile of the driver. The data gathered on driving behaviors provides information on how safe the driving pattern is. This information is then converted into a score that is used by the car insurance provider for creating a customized premium for the driver. Also, an insurance provider can reward a driver securing high score with a lower premium rate. However, issues related to data privacy is a major concern among customers. Sharing personally identifiable information of customers gathered from black boxes with third parties such as law enforcement agencies or banks may result in invasion of privacy. This may hinder the market growth to certain extent.

The key players profiled in the automotive usage based insurance market report includes Vodafone Automotive, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Allianz Insurance, TomTom Telematics, Allstate Insurance, Octo Telematics, Metromile, Siera Wireless, Ingenie Service Ltd., AXA Insurance, UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., and MetaSystems among others.

Presently, insurance providers are inclined to follow either the two routes, i.e. installation of hardware devices, where devices are equipped to the policyholders’ cars or the low-priced smartphone app route. Both of these methods of tracking information have their advantages and disadvantages, however, they are not commonly exclusive. An insurance provider might want a customer to download an app and later shift to a plug-in device. To stay competitive in the market, the insurance providers need to build internal capability, i.e. significant investment and efforts are required to establish liaison with telematics service providers. Before selecting an appropriate method to track information, an insurance provider needs to make several considerations. Most of the insurance providers use on-board diagnostics systems, i.e. OBDII (black boxes or dongles). However, other providers offer smartphone apps that are easier to access and economical. Comparatively very few of the insurance providers offer both the hardware and smartphone app.

In the recent few years, automotive UBI market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include Trak Global Group’s acquisition of Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. in 2018 and Octo Telematics acquisition of Willis Towers Watson’s DriveAbility solution and the DriveAbility Marketplace in 2017. Also, in 2018, Vodafone and Generali Spain joined forces with an aim to promote digital transformation in the telematics insurance segment. Moreover, in 2016, Intact Financial Corporation invested in Metromile, a car insurance company based in San Francisco.

