Global radar sensor market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.51% in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising military spending and increasing acceptance of advanced driver assistance systems and driverless concepts in the automotive sector are the factor for the market growth.

Radar sensor is an electronic device which is specially designed to detect the position and velocity of an object which is at distance level. They are widely used to detect vehicle speed or any object approaching within the specified range as modern radar detectors use modulated frequency waves that detect multiple targets at a time. They have the sensing range upto 40 meters and are also widely used for collision avoidance in port machines, mining vehicles, and forklifts because they can detect any object that falls within the detection cones. They are widely used in application such as environment & weather monitoring, automotive, industrial, security, and aerospace & defence

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for safety & security in automotive sector will enhance the market growth

Rising popularity for boarder security system also acts as a market driver

Growing number for autonomous cars is another factor enhancing this market growth

Increasing adoption of sensor fusion technology will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Key Players Mentioned in the Radar Sensor Market Research Report: Robert Bosch GmbH.; Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION.; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Infineon Technologies AG; Autoliv Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; NXP Semiconductors.; smart microwave sensors GmbH; Oculii Corp; SRC, Inc.; Arbe; Echodyne; Raytheon Company.; Saab AB; Northrop Grumman Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Hitachi, Ltd.; InnoSenT – Innovative Radar Sensor Technology; Kestrel Radar Sensors; among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Socionext Inc. announced the launch of their new advanced radar sensors SC1230 Series which has the ability to detect the location and motion of the person. This new system is cost- effective, consumes less energy and is highly sensitive. This series consist of two products the SC1232AR3 and the SC1233AR3. The business plans to extend the use of services for home appliances as well as mobile devices and industrial equipment

In May 2017, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that they have acquires 45% stake of Astyx Communication & Sensors GmbH which will help the company to enhance their advanced autonomous technologies. This investment in radar technology will be beneficial for the company as it will allow them to integrate new and advanced technologies in the future cars

