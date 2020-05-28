Automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market is expected to reach USD 20.57 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 20.23% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Increasing preferences among the people regarding online transactions, rising usage of system in national and network securities threat, rising investment in government enterprises to support e-governance applications, adoption of advanced technology in a digital world are some of the factors that will likely to accelerate the growth of the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, adoption of biometric services, rising applications of access control system in civil services which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Get Detailed Sample Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automated-fingerprint-identification-system-afis-market

Automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market.

The major players covered in the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market report are 3M, IDEMIA, NEC Corporation, FUJITSU, HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB., Sonda, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, M2SYS Technology, Papillon Systems, Safran, Biometrics4ALL., Suprema Inc, Gemalto NV, among other domestic and global players.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Get Detailed Table of Content at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automated-fingerprint-identification-system-afis-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]