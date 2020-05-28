Embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market is expected to reach USD 11.78 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 27.35% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Key Players Mentioned in the Embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market Research Report:

The major players covered in the embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market report are Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, NTT DOCOMO, INC, Sierra Wireless., Orange, SAMSUNG, Telenor Connexion, Telit, Vodafone Group, among other domestic and global players.

Global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-SIM) Market Scope and Market Size

Embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market is segmented on the basis of application and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market has been segmented into connected cars, laptops, M2M, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and others.

Embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into automotive, energy & utilities, manufacturing, retail, consumer electronics, and transportation & logistics.

Increasing adoption of internet of things technology across the globe, favourable policies of the government in promoting M2M communication, rising demand of connected devices, are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing preferences of wearable electronics along with adoption of mobile computing devices will further boost various opportunities that lead to the growth of the Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-Sim) Market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Rising security issues could act as a market restraint for embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-Sim) Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-Sim) Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

