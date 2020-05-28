The global on-board connectivity market was valued at $12,811.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $36,842.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025. The research report on On-Board Connectivity Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. On-Board Connectivity Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Some of the key players of On-Board Connectivity Market:

ALE International

Bombardier Inc.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Inmarsat Plc.

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

Others

By Component

Hardware

Antennas

Transceivers

Ethernet Switches

By Technology

Satellite

Ka-band Technology

Ku-band Technology

Swift Broadband Technology

By Application

Entertainment

Communication

By End Use

Maritime

Railway

Aviation

On-road Transit

Cars

Buses

The Global On-Board Connectivity Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Major Regions play vital role in On-Board Connectivity market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Market Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global On-Board Connectivity Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall On-Board Connectivity market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 On-Board Connectivity Market Size

2.2 On-Board Connectivity Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 On-Board Connectivity Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 On-Board Connectivity Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players On-Board Connectivity Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into On-Board Connectivity Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global On-Board Connectivity Sales by Product

4.2 Global On-Board Connectivity Revenue by Product

4.3 On-Board Connectivity Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global On-Board Connectivity Breakdown Data by End User

