Global Biopharmaceutical Market Research Report (2020-2025) by Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis

A biopharmaceutical, also known as a biologic (al) medical product, biological, or biologic, is any pharmaceutical drug product manufactured in, extracted from, or semi synthesized from biological sources. Different from totally synthesized pharmaceuticals, they include vaccines, blood, blood components, allergenic, somatic cells, gene therapies, tissues, recombinant therapeutic protein, and living cells used in cell therapy. Biologics can be composed of sugars, proteins, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or may be living cells or tissues. They (or their precursors or components) are isolated from living sources—human, animal, plant, fungal, or microbial.

North America has the highest market share for the estimated period owing to presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, growing geriatric population base and increased healthcare expenditure in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate for the forecasted period mainly due to presence of unmet market opportunities in the region.

Roche

Amgen

AbbVie

Sanofi-Aventis

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Merck

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biopharmaceutical are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monoclonal Antibodies

Interferon

Erythropoietin

Insulin

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Tumor

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Hemophilia

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biopharmaceutical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biopharmaceutical development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

