Global Orthodontics Market set to grow with massive rate by 2020 to 2025

Orthodontics is a form of dental treatment, which is used to improve the alignment, appearance, and improvement of protruding, crowded, or crooked teeth, and to correct problems associated with the bite of the teeth.

Increase in aging population and surge in prevalence of dental diseases boost the growth of the global orthodontics market.

The brackets segment occupied the largest share in the orthodontics industry, owing to increase in concerns for facial aesthetics.

Rise in focus of vendors on emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, is expected to boost the market growth. LAMEA is projected to witness significant growth in the near future, owing to increase in incidence of dental disorders, rise in geriatric population, and government support to spread awareness about oral hygiene.

The key players covered in this study

3M Company

Align Technology

American Orthodontics

Danaher Corporation

Dentaurum

Dentsply

G&H Orthodontics

Henry Schein

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics

TOC Dental

Lancer Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics

Ostertag Orthodontics

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Orthodontics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Brackets

Anchorage Appliances

Ligatures

Archwires

Market segment by Application, split into

Adults

Children

Teenagers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Orthodontics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Orthodontics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

