Global Manufacturing Analytics Market 2020 Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Massive surge in structured and unstructured shop floor data is driving the growth.

Manufacturing analytics solutions have been deployed across various manufacturing industry verticals, including automotive and aerospace, food & beverages, electronics equipment, pharma & life sciences, and chemicals & materials.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines

Tableau Software

Oracle

Sap

Zensar Technologies

Sas Institute

Computer Science

Tibco Software

Statsoft

Alteryx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solution

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Electronic Products

Food

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Plastic

Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Manufacturing Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

