Survey: Ongoing Impact Of COVID-19 On Global Listeriosis Infection Treatment Market 2020 | Major Players are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Pfizer Inc, LimmaTech Biologics AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Zydus Cadila

Market Analysis: Global Listeriosis Infection Treatment Market

Global listeriosis infection treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Strategic alliances between the companies and high unmet need of disease are fueling the market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global listeriosis infection treatment market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Pfizer Inc, LimmaTech Biologics AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Zydus Cadila, Bionpharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novartis AG, WOCKHARDT, Mylan N.V., LUPIN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novel Laboratories Inc., Hainan Poly Co. Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global listeriosis infection treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global listeriosis infection treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Listeriosis Infection Treatment Market

Listeriosis is also known as foodborne bacterial illness, a serious bacterial infection caused by the rod shaped bacteria listeria monocytogenes. It can be fatal for pregnant women and people with impaired immune systems. It is most commonly found in the water and processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. The person with this infections can develop others indications such as bacterial meningitis, endocarditis and others.

According to the sourece published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated annual prevalence population of listeriosis infections is over 0.1 to 10 cases per 1 million people. Growing cases of Shigella infections worldwide and increased access to novel treatment options for these conditions are factors that drive the market growth.

Market Drivers

Vulnerable pregnant women as they are more prone to contracting listeriosis due to the ingestion of contaminated food is enhancing the market growth

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complication associated with listeriosis is propelling the growth of the market

Chronic consumption of ready-to-eat meats and smoked fish products as these foods is contaminated with this bacterium can strengthen the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Lack of novel disease specific treatment is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Stringent and hefty regulation is also acting as restrains for the growth of this market

Segmentation:�Global Listeriosis Infection Treatment Market

By Indication Type

Bacterial Meningitis

Endocarditis

Others

By Strain Type

Listeria Monocytogenes

Listeria Innocua

Listeria Welshimeri

Others

By Drugs

Ampicillin

Gentamicin

Vancomycin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Childcare Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 201p, GlaxoSmithKline plc is developing GSK3902986A (formally known as GSK3536852A), a conjugated vaccine for the prophylaxis treatment of Shigella diarrhea. This drug is currently in phase II clinical trial. If trial successful, it will represents major advances in the treatment of these underserved patient populations through a targeted mode of action.

In June 2016, Pfizer Inc acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc for approximately USD 5.20 billion. The acquisition of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides strong position in the large and growing infection market and expands company’s portfolio in a therapeutic area of high unmet medical need.

