Global Genomics Market Overview 2020: Competitive Landscape, Market Segmentation and Market Growth Analysis 2027

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added concise research on the Global Genomics Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are General Electric, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Merck & Co., Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, Macrogen, Inc., Eurofins Genomics LLC and many more.

Market Analysis: Global Genomics Market

Genomics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.24% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing applications of genomics, growing number of research projects in genomics, development of the drug discovery and molecular biology.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-genomics-market&pm

Competitive Analysis:

Global genomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of genomics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global genomics market are General Electric, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Merck & Co., Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, Macrogen, Inc., Eurofins Genomics LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Personalis Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., Eppendorf AG, Novogene Corporation, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Takara Holdingd Inc., Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., Dnastar and New England Biolabs among others.

Global Genomics Market By Deliverables (Product and Services), Technology (Sequencing, Microarray, PCR, Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, Application ( Epigenomics, Functional, Biomarker Discovery, Pathway Analysis), Process (Sequencing, Library Preparation, Data Analysis), End-User(Government and Academic Institutes, Clinical Research, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying?dbmr=global-genomics-market&pm

Market Definition: Global Genomics Market

Genomics is the study of genomes and their communication with different stimuli, which is become the focus of development activities and widespread research in past few years. Genomics has become the reason of rise in technologies that gives a better apprehension of genomes and a better understanding of interaction of genomics with the apparatus and the environment

According to World Health Organization (WHO), monogenic diseases occur from changes in a single gene of the body. The nature of disease depends on the functions performed by the modified gene. These diseases are relatively rare but these can affect millions of people worldwide. Scientists estimated that over 10,000 of human diseases are found to be monogenic.

Market Drivers

Increasing government funding and development in the number of genomics projects is driving the growth of the market

Rising incidence of chronic diseases is driving the market growth in the forecast period

Investment in research and developments on genomic application will boost the growth of the market

Technological advancements in data analysis tools have motivated healthcare community for the creation of precision-based therapies from surplus, available DNA data which is the driving force of the market

Market Restraints

Shortage of skilled professionals is hampering the market growth

Problems in intellectual property protection, data management and public policies is also acting as a restraint for the growth of the market

High cost of genomic equipment is also limit the market growth in the forecast period

Download Free TOC @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-genomics-market&pm

Segmentation: Global Genomics Market

By Deliverables

Product Reagents Instruments



Services Core Genomics NGS-Based Biomarker Translation Computational Others



By Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

PCR

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

By Application

Epigenomics Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Bisulfite Sequencing Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation Chromatin Accessibility Assays High-Resolution Melt Microarray Analysis

Functional Real-Time PCR Transfection RNA Interference SNP Analysis Mutational Analysis

Biomarker Discovery Real-Time PCR Mass Spectrometry Microarray Analysis Bioinformatics Statistical Analysis DNA Sequencing

Pathway Analysis Microarray Analysis Bead-Based Analysis Real-Time PCR Proteomics Tools Others



By Process

Sequencing

Library Preparation

Data Analysis

By End-User

Government and Academic Institutes

Clinical Research

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Eurofins Scientific announced that they have acquired the Transplant Genomics Inc. This acquisition would enable the company to launch TruGraf subclinical kidney rejection assay and it would further help to improve organ transplant outcomes for as many patients as possible

In June 2019, Invitee announced the acquisition of Singular Bio, Inc. the company is developing a technology that would enable the lower costs, use of high-quality, cell-free and nucleic acid analysis. This technology would be initially use in non-invasive prenatal screening. The acquisition will enable the lower cost NIPS testing

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global genomics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]