Global ELISA tests market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 2529.97 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising prevalence of cancer, rising ageing population and technological advancements.

The market studies, cognizance, and analysis executed in this ELISA Tests market research report keeps commercial center unmistakably into the center which accomplishes a business objective. It comprehensively assesses general economic situations, the development prospects in the market, potential limitations, noteworthy industry patterns, market estimate, market share, deals volume and future patterns. This report likewise contains the organization profiles of the top players and brands and their ongoing advancements, item dispatches, joint endeavors, mergers and allegations by the top brands and players.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the ELISA tests market are

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

ZEUS Scientific, Inc.,

ALPCO, BD,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

bioMérieux SA,

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.,

Merck KGaA,

BioLegend, Inc.,

LOEWE Biochemica GmbH,

Segmentation: Global ELISA Tests Market

By Test Type

(Direct ELISA, Sandwich ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Multiple & Portable ELISA, Competitive ELISA),

Application

(Immunology, Inflammation, Diagnostics, Vaccine Development, Toxicology, Drug Monitoring & Pharmaceutical Industry, Transplantation, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Protein Quantitation, Others),

Technology

(Chemiluminescent, Colorimetric, Fluorescent),

End User

(Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, BARD1 Life Sciences, would commercialise BARD1-Ovarian blood based ELISA test which is used for the early detection of ovarian cancer. This ELISA test would help diagnose the presence or absence of ovarian cancer in individuals prone to high risk, in order to initially monitor and cure the cancer. With this development, the ELISA testing market has broadened to diagnose a new set of cancer for women, i.e. ovarian cancer. With this discovery, which broadens the application of ELISA testing, the market would grow in the forecasted period.

In January 2018, Eagle Biosciences, Inc. launched a new assay, FGF23 ELISA kit assay which would be used for the detection of varied diseases and disorders including mineral bone disorder, chronic kidney disease, tumor induced osteomalacia and hyperphosphatemia. With this launch, ELISA test market is bound to grow in the forecasted period, due to the increased application of ELISA tests and its innovative launches.

Competitive Analysis:

Global ELISA tests market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ELISA tests market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global ELISA tests Market Landscape

Part 04: Global ELISA tests Market Sizing

Part 05: Global ELISA tests Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

