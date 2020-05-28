A DBMR team of experts and professionals from various streams and verticals bring along crucial tried-and-tested skills, approaches, and techniques to conduct research and analysis, and deliver accurate and reliable forecasts on all global markets. As per the predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The gout treatment market report contains market insights and analysis for pharmaceutical industry which are backed up by SWOT analysis. This gout treatment report is spread across several pages and provides most recent industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gout treatment market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mylan N.V., ALLERGAN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vintage Labs, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., INDOCO REMEDIES LTD., Zydus Cadila, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Casper Pharma, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Novartis AG, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Antares Pharma among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Horizon Therapeutics plc announced the launch of Gout Lies, a data-driven campaign to reframe physician dialogue on the reality of living with gout and highlight the newer developments in proper treatment of gout. The campaign also highlights the consequences of inadequate management including bone erosion, joint damage among others

In August 2018, Grünenthal received marketing authorization for the EU/EEA for Duzallo from European Commission. Duzallo is a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of allopurinol and lesinurad that is used for the treatment of hyperuricaemia in adult gout patients. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) reported positive opinion on use of Duzallo and authorized the marketing of the FDC. With this approval there is a potential to help improving the control of uric acid serum levels and enhancing the quality of life

List of Chapters:

1 Gout Treatment Market Overview

2 Global Gout Treatment Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Gout Treatment Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2019)

4 Global Gout Treatment Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2019)

5 Global Gout Treatment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Gout Treatment Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Gout Treatment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Gout Treatment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Gout Treatment Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Segmentation: Global Gout Treatment Market

By Type

(Tophaceous Gout, Pseudogout Gout),

Diagnosis Type

(X-ray, CT Scan, Ultrasound and Others),

Treatment Type

(Medication, Surgery, Others),

Drugs Type

(Allopurinol, Febuxostat, Peobenecid, Indomethacin and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable, Others),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

