Global needles market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to various deep researches being done by the global players to introduce the needle technology with maximum precision and safety.

The Needles market report evaluates CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019 – 2026 for the market. All the data of research and analysis are mapped in an actionable model, with strategic recommendations from the experts. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2019 while the historic year is 2018 which will tell how the Needles market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights. This market research report splits the breakdown data by regions, type, companies, and applications. All the studies performed to generate this Needles report are based on large group sizes and also at global level.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Needles Market

Some of the major players operating in the global medical device reprocessing market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed, Owen Mumford Ltd., HTL-STREFA S.A., B. Braun Melsungen, Terumo Corporation, ulti med Products GmbH, Allison Medical, Inc., Artsana S.p.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Smiths Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hamilton Company, Abbott, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Medtronic, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Revolutions Medical Corporation, Smith & Nephew, and UNILIFE CORPORATION, among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of blood donations

Rising number of geriatric population

Increasing number of chronic diseases

Lack of skilled physicians

High cost associated with endosurgical procedures

Needle anxiety

TOC of needles Market Report Contains: –

Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of needles Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

Segmentation: Global Needles Market

The global needles market is segmented based on type, product type, material, delivery mode, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on type, the global-needles market is segmented into conventional and safety needles. Conventional needle is further segmented into bevel and vented.

On the basis of product type, the global-needles market is classified into suture, blood collection, and insufflation.

On the basis of material, the global needles market is classified into stainless steel and plastic.

On the basis of delivery mode, the global-needles market is classified into IV, IM, and hypodermic.

On the basis of end user, the global needles market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global needles market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

Based on geography, the global-needles market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

