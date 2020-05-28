Tumor Ablation Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Business, Opportunity And Challenges Up To 2027

Tumor Ablation is a minimally invasive surgical method to treat solid cancers. Special probes are used to “burn” or “freeze” cancers without the usual surgery. Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound (US) or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is used to guide and position the needle probe into the tumor.

The “Global Tumor Ablation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global tumor ablation market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, mode of treatment, and geography. The global tumor ablation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the tumor ablation market.

Company Coverage:

Healthtronics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Misonix, Inc., Mermaid Medical A/S, Neuwave Medical, Inc., Medtronic, PLC, Angiodynamics, Inc., Galil Medical, Inc., Edap Tms S.A., Sonacare Medical LLC

The global tumor ablation market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, mode of treatment, and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented as, cryoablation, radiofrequency (RF) ablation, microwave ablation and others. The application segment includes, lung cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, bone metastasis and others. Based on mode of treatment, the market is segmented as, percutaneous ablation, surgical ablation, laparoscopic ablation and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global tumor ablation market based on technology, application, mode of treatment, and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall tumor ablation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the tumor ablation market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and rising occurrence of cancer in United States and Canada. In addition, increasing health tourism due to inferior treatment charges in Asia Pacific region it is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to the growth of healthcare industry in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

