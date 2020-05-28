Prefilled Syringes Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Business, Opportunity And Challenges Up To 2027

Prefilled syringe is a single-dose packet of drugs to which a needle has been fixed by the manufacturer. These are predominantly used for treatment of chronic conditions that require long-term and self-administration of medication. Increasing protection and sterility concerns can be the factors for the increasing adoption of plastic syringes over traditional glass syringes. The prefilled syringes are one of the fastest growing choices for the unit dose delivery and has emerged as one of the most convenient way of drug delivery method in the recent years.

The “Global Prefilled Syringes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global prefilled syringes market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, design, application, end user and geography. The global prefilled syringes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the prefilled syringes market.

Company Coverage:

NIPRO, Ypsomed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Catalent, Inc, MedPro Group, Baxter, SCHOTT AG, Terumo Medical Corporation and West Pharmaceuticals.

The market is segmented on the basis of material, type, design, application, end user. The material segment includes, glass prefilled syringes and plastic prefilled syringes. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as, conventional prefilled syringes and safety prefilled syringes. Based on design, the market is segmented as, single-chamber, dual-chamber and customized prefilled syringes. On the basis of application, the market is classified as, anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis and others applications. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and mail order pharmacies.

The prefilled syringes market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global market based on material, type, design, application, end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall prefilled syringes market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Europe holds major share of the prefilled syringes market owing to the factors such as, higher usage of prefilled syringes, increase in adoption of these products, high occurrence rate of chronic diseases, and rise in disposable income among customers. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period in prefilled syringes market primarily due to the growth of healthcare industry in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

