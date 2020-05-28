Contraceptive device is a method or device that helps to avoid pregnancy and acts as a birth control (prevents pregnancy). Contraception method work as barrier to stop the sperm from meeting the egg or kills the sperm. Such devices are condoms (male condom and female condom), sponge, diaphragms, intrauterine devices, and cervical caps, among others.

The “Global Contraceptives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global contraceptives market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user and geography. The global contraceptives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Company Coverage:

HLL Lifecare Limited, SMB Corporation of India, Pregna International Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Medicines360, Medisafe Distribution Inc., Bayer AG and others.

The global contraceptives market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. The product segment includes condoms, Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), diaphragms, sponges, patches, implants, vaginal rings, and others. The condoms segment is further classified as, female condoms and male condoms. The intrauterine devices (IUDs) segment is further segmented as, hormonal IUDs and copper IUDs. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, household, hospitals & clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global contraceptives market based on product, end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall contraceptives market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the contraceptives market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, growing demand for contraceptives for preventing unwanted pregnancies, to presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities and favorable regulatory scenario and awareness programs in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to increasing awareness campaigns to raise awareness about contraceptives and several government initiatives. Favorable family planning policy along with other reimbursement policies such as the AIDS care policy will positively impact business revenue in Asian countries such as, India and China.

