Global Plastic Compounding Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.08% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Rapid industrialization and technological advancement in electrical and electronic companies are the factor for the growth of this market.

Top Players in the Market are: BASF SE, SABIC, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., KRATON CORPORATION., DuPont de Nemours, RTP Company, 3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro AG, WASHINGTON PENN PLASTIC CO., INC., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, KURARAY CO., LTD., TEIJIN LIMITED, LANXESS, Solvay, Ravago, Heritage Plastics, Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Nova Polymers, Inc., Adell Plastics and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising disposable income will drive the market growth

Increasing demand in construction sector mainly in flooring, insulation materials, storage tanks can also act as a market driver

Growth in automotive industry will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising demand and large investment in the water and sanitation management including irrigation, power and transport will boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost in the price of the raw materials including polymers, additives and fillers will restrain the market growth

Environmental regulations associated with the plastic recycling will also hinder the market growth

Fluctuation in the price of crude oil and petrochemical

The Segments And Sub-Section of Plastic Compounding Market are shown below:

By Product (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Thermoplastic Vulcanizates, Thermoplastic Polyolefins, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Others)

By Application (Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery, Medical Devices, Optical Media, Others)

By Type (Polymer/Copolymers, Additives)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2018; Base year – 2020; Forecast period- 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

The countries covered in the Plastic Compounding market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

