Global Flame-Retardant Thermoplastics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.Flame Retardant Thermoplastics are developed to reduce the fire risks starting in due to any electrical fault or contact with any heat source. The flame-retardant thermoplastics tend to slow down the combustion and often help preventing the fire spread. Therefore, flame retardant thermoplastics will interfere with the potential fire hazard by delaying or preventing its propagation and resisting ignition by extinguishing flames.

Various parameters are to be taken care of while developing and formulating flame-retardant thermoplastic compounds, such as combustibility, ignitability, flame spread, heat release, smoke development, and fire gas toxicity.

The COVID -19 pandemic has put forth a demanding situation for players in this Market. The widespread of the pandemic and the humanitarian toll is taken by it is making it challenging for Market players to respond. This research study provides insights backed by our assessment of earlier emergencies and Market expertise. However, the pandemic is spreading rapidly, and some of the information in this study may become outdated.

Depending on application type and end-user, flame retardant thermoplastics can be made of several polymers, such as polypropylene, nylon or polyamide, polycarbonate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene alloy, polycarbonate/acrylic alloy, and thermoplastic vulcanizate elastomers. Flame retardant technology is used in wide range of applications, such as in electrical & electronics industry, injection-molded wire nuts for electrical sockets, components used in microwaves, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and dryers.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Type (Polyamide, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Blends, Polypropylene, Polyphenylenoxide, PBT/PET – Thermoplastic Polyesters)

By Coating (Brominated Flame Retardants, Phosphorus Flame Retardants, Antimony Trioxide, Alumina Trihydrate)

By Application (Electronics & Electrical, Building & Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture)

Top Players in the Market are: SABIC, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Solvay, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, LOTTE ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD., LATI Industria Termoplastici S.p.A., Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Trinseo, LG Chem., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., LANXESS, RTP Company, Dow, BASF SE, PMC Group, Inc., PolyOne, DSM, DuPont, and Asahi Kasei Corporation among others.

Segmentation: Global Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market

Global flame-retardant thermoplastics market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, coating, and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA), PBT/PET – thermoplastic polyesters, PC – polycarbonate, PC/ABS – polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene blends, PPO – polyphenylenoxide, others.

In February 2019, Covestro AG launched Makrolon Rx2235 polycarbonate to enable high-flow properties for a wide range of healthcare applications, such as surgical instruments, on-body devices, IV components, and pen injectors. Thus, the company offered extensive FR thermoplastic-based product portfolio for healthcare applications.

On the basis of coating, the market is segmented into alumina trihydrate, brominated flame retardants, antimony trioxide, phosphorus flame retardants, others.

In March 2019, Solvay developed an anti-corrosion coating system, Halar ECTFE for corrosion prevention. This new product launch has expanded the range of end-use applications to powder coat as it provides the long-lasting performance with excellent permeation resistance, chemical resistance, great surface properties, adhesion and high purity.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial, building & construction, transportation, electronics & electrical, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, oil & gas, others.

In April 2019, SABIC featured its range of polymer and thermoplastic technologies from its product portfolio to support the customers in Brazil, at Feiplastic 2019. The company showcased its customer-dedicated approach and solutions for building & construction (including pipe & utilities), automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, packaging, and health & personal care.

Competitive Analysis: Global Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market

