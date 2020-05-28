The fast discharge rate of the batteries in smartphones, tablets, MP3 players, and laptops due to the increased usage stimulated the demand for a portable battery source. Power banks or external batteries have experienced increase in adoption as a portable source of battery for devices with USB power bank compatibility. These are mainly based on either lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries with power ratings that range below 3,500 mAh or above 20,000 mAh.

The world power bank market is segmented on the basis of product, battery, power rating, and geography. By product type, the power bank market industry, is categorized into portable power bank, battery case power bank, and solar power bank. Out of these, the portable power bank is the most common, as it can be easily carried and is even available as a keychain, while battery power bank case is convenient as the device is integrated in a mobile case. The solar power bank can be recharged through sun rays reflected on the solar panel of the power bank.

Based on battery type, the power bank market industry is sub-segmented into lithium-ion and lithium-polymer, whereas based on power ratings it is segmented as below 3,500 mAh, 3,501-20,000 mAh, and above 20,000 mAh. Moreover, the market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Importantly, the research taps critical data about the niche segments, market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into customer-focused aspects, including spending power, shifting customer preferences, and consumption patterns, further narrate a lot about the business processes in vogue and product utilization for the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., GP Batteries International Ltd, Anker Technology Co. Ltd, Oneplus, and Hitachi Maxell Ltd.

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Power Bank market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors. The research also segments the Power Bank market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2014–2022. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For the forecast period 2014–2022, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2014–2022? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Power Bank market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Power Bank market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Power Bank market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Power Bank market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

