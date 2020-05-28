Building Analytics Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

In terms of revenue, the global building analytics market is expected to grow to US$ 19,655.7 million by 2027 from US$ 6,181.4 million in 2018. Factors such as growing energy prices, increasingly stringent building energy guidelines, and achieving maximum operational efficiency for building and facility management is expected to be the major market driving forces for building analytics market in the coming years.

Currently, the companies offer a mix of solution and services to their clients such as signal malls, airports, manufacturing & production plant residential complexes, hotels, offices, and government buildings among others for their seamless facility management. Further, the companies also offer insights and reports to relate to fault detection, monitoring, and risk assessment analytic reports for making informed decisions and framing policies for improved infrastructure management.

Some of the key players of Building Analytics Market:

Schneider Electric,International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation,SkyFoundry,Environmental Systems, Inc.,ENGIE Insight Services Inc,Senseware, Inc.,Gooee,Acorn Engineering Group Limited,Waibel Energy Systems,BuildingIQ, Inc,Siemens AG,General Electric (GE),Iconics, Inc.,Coppertree Analytics,Delta Electronics

The Global Building Analytics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fault Detection & Monitoring Facilities, Security Management, Energy Management, Emergency Management, Parking Management, Operations Management, and Network Management

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Building Analytics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Building Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Building Analytics Market from 2018 – 2027illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Building Analytics Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Building Analytics Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Building Analytics Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Building Analytics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

