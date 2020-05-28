SB Capital Management Announces the SB COIN Project Launch

Since its inception, SB Capital Management (SB Capital) has invested in several businesses and business niches all over the world including e-commerce businesses. These investments have generated overall annual revenue from investments amounting to about over 1 billion US dollars.

Experience in investment has shown a steady increment in money exchanging hands in the business world and a rising problem in the management of increasing costs. This brings about the rising need for the establishment of a stable payment channel with low costs.

Payments via digital technology are becoming much more popular especially in developed countries and its potential in e-commerce and at global level cannot be overlooked. The United States which is home to one of the most sophisticated e-commerce markets in the world is one of such countries where digital payments are being used on a daily basis. Statistics show that in 2018, US customers spent about 517.36 billion US dollars on online shopping and this amount is growing steadily on an average of about 15% annually. Currently, online retail markets account for about 14.3% of total retail sales and several stores and traditional retail chains have shut down due to the development and preference of e-commerce shopping in the world today. According to forecast, e-commerce in Asian markets is predicted to grow by 2-digits in the next 5-10 years and reach 1,000 billion USD before the end of 2020. On a bigger picture, e-commerce revenue is expected to exceed 4,200 billion USD with over 2 billion online shoppers globally.

Seizing this opportunity in the payment market via digital technology and the promising numbers, SB Capital has decided to deploy the SB Coin Project. SB Coin is a development project created using the popular block chain technology for internal payments in the SB Capital ecosystem and eventually for e-commerce worldwide.

The decision to introduce this digital based payment system was made based on the advantages outlined below:

Convenience in trading

Transactions using the SB Coin are unlimited. The technology offers you the opportunity to transfer and receive unlimited amounts of money to and from family and friends daily from anywhere in the world.

Originality

SB Coin is a digital asset and as such, it cannot be faked or easily stolen. All transactions are final and cannot be reversed so no attempts of fraud can succeed. Furthermore, its testing cost is much lower than that of gold.

Potential of e-commerce development

With so many businesses, companies and stores permitting the use of digital currencies in bill settlement, the best time to break into this high potential market was yesterday, the next best time is now!

SB Coin is a potential project which offers much more revenue because the costs of internal payments will be significantly reduced.

Integration of SB Capital ecosystem

Payments using the SB coin will help in integrating the entire SB Capital ecosystem. Customers would have to access the SB Capital website, log in to the system and select the company or project they want to pay for- games, e-commerce, SB membership card, airplane tickets, etc.

SB coin is a token developed on the basis of ERC-20 so customers will have no trouble storing it on standard wallets that support Ethereum such as; Myetherwallet, Mycrypto, Metamask, etc. and hardware wallets like Ledger Nano S, Ledger NanoX, Trezor, imToken. They could also manage their SB coin using applications like Trust Wallet, Cobo Wallet, Atomic Wallet, etc.

Business Information:

SB Capital Management

Tax code: NV20181408006

Operation license: C20180606-1423

Office addresses:

67, Wall Street, New York, NY 10005

01, Sansome Street, Suite 3500, San Francisco, CA 941049708

Gillespie Street, Las Vegas, NV 8983

Phone: +1(415)590-4857

Website: sbcapitalmanagementinc.com

Email: [email protected]