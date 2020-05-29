Smart Contracts In Healthcare Market 2020-2026 | IBM Corporation, Patientory, Factom,SimplyVital Health, Gem, PokitDok, Inc, Hashed Health

The Smart contracts healthcare market is expected to grow worth of USD +208 Million and at a CAGR of +48% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Research Insights has published a new statistical data of Smart Contracts In Healthcare market, which gives brief descriptions about recent trends and technologies. This report has summarized an effective data about the industry, which provides a clear picture of the market. It offers a systematic approach to take the best decisions in different industries by using qualitative and quantitative research methods to elaborate on the same.

Blockchain technology, being one of the disruptive technologies, has revolutionized the entire healthcare industry. The current healthcare ecosystem model includes a number of stakeholders that add cost and complexity to the ecosystem. The number of participating stakeholders include pharma manufacturers, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), healthcare providers, consumers, retail pharmacies, and drug wholesalers.

Smart contracts help to reduce such hassles and complexity. The shared ledger capability of a healthcare blockchain offers complete visibility to all stakeholders and allow patients and healthcare providers to negotiate complex bundle claims.

Top Key Players:

IBM Corporation, Patientory, Factom,SimplyVital Health, Gem, PokitDok, Inc, Hashed Health, Chronicled, smartData Enterprises, iSolve, FarmaTrust, Blockpharma, Microsoft Corporation, Guardtime, and Medicalchain

Additionally, integrating smart contracts solution with healthcare reduces the claims adjudication process, making it seamless. It also eliminates middlemen such as PBMs, retail pharmacies, and drug wholesalers that in turn reduces the complexity of setting up the prices of drugs.

Furthermore, the latest updates and inspections of several key players have been done across different regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. To provide the intimate knowledge of global competition if offers a comparative study of top-level industries based on various parameters. It gives a fair view of competition at domestic and global levels.

