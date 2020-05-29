DelveInsight’s “ Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

DelveInsight launched a new report on Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030.

The key facts of the report:

1. According to DelveInsight, an increase in obesity, diabetes population will significantly increase the prevalent cases of NAFLD with the CAGR of 1.02% for the study period i.e. 2016-2027 in the 7MM.

2. Of all the prevalent cases of NAFLD in the 7MM, approximately 19% of the population fulfilled the criteria for NASH.

3. These cases are expected to increase throughout the study period [2016-2027], reaching nearly 47 million cases in 2027.

Key benefits of the report:

1. 11 Years Forecast

2. 7MM Coverage

3. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Segmentation

4. Key Cross Competition

5. Highly Analyzed Market

6. Drugs Uptake

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is the progressive form of liver injury that carries a risk of progressive fibrosis, cirrhosis, and end-stage liver disease. It is an advanced form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), caused by the buildup of fat in the liver. When this buildup causes inflammation and damage, it is known as NASH, which can lead to scarring of the liver. Scarring of the liver is a potentially life-threatening condition called cirrhosis.

Key pharma players involved:

1. Genfit

2. Intercept Pharmaceuticals

3. Gilead Sciences

4. Tobira Therapeutics

5. Galmed Pharmaceuticals

6. Bristol-Myers Squibb

7. Cirius Therapeutics

8. Conatus Pharmaceuticals

and many others

Emerging therapies:

1. Obeticholic acid (OCA)

2. Selonsertib

3. Emricasan

4. GR-MD-02

5. IMM-124E

and many others

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

4. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Market Overview at a Glance

5. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment

11. Marketed Products

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

