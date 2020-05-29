DelveInsight launched a new report on Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The key facts of the report:

“The higher Neuroendocrine Tumor prevalent cases in the United States with 193,877 prevalent cases in 2016, followed by EU5 and Japan.”

Scope of the report:

1. The Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

2. The Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

3. The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

4. The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

5. The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)

6. The report provides the segmentation of the Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) epidemiology

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)

3. Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs): Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

