DelveInsight's ' Neurofibromatosis – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 ' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Neurofibromatosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the report:

1. Neurofibromatosis has been categorized into three distinct types:- NF1, NF2 and Schwannomatosis.

2. Neurofibromatosis (NF1) is the most common neurofibromatosis, occurring in 1 in 3,000 to 4,000 individuals in the United States.

3. NF1 occurs in one in every 3,000 children born.

4. NF2 is a rarer type, occurring in 1:25,000 people worldwide.

5. One of the types is Schwannomatosis, which occurs in 1:40,000 people.

Table of contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Neurofibromatosis Neurofibromatosis: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Neurofibromatosis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Neurofibromatosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Neurofibromatosis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Neurofibromatosis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Neurofibromatosis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Neurofibromatosis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Neurofibromatosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Neurofibromatosis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Neurofibromatosis Treatment and Management

6.2. Neurofibromatosis Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

