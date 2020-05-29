Open-angle glaucoma Pipeline Analysis, companies working on Open-angle glaucoma competitive landscape

DelveInsight launched a new report on Open-Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight, 2020.

“Open-Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Open-Angle Glaucoma market. A detailed picture of the Open-Angle Glaucoma pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Open-Angle Glaucoma treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Open-Angle Glaucoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Open-Angle Glaucoma pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Open-Angle Glaucoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Approximately 45 million people were affected by Open-angle glaucoma worldwide, and by 2020 this number is expected to increase to 58.5 million.”

Key pharma players involved:

1. Ocular Therapeutix

2. Santen Pharmaceutical

3. Laboratorios Sophia

4. Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

5. Nicox Ophthalmics

And many others

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Open-angle glaucoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years: –

Drugs covered:

1. OTX-TP

2. Sepetaprost

3. PRO-122

And many others

Scope of the report:

1. The Open-Angle Glaucoma report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Open-Angle Glaucoma across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

2. It comprises of detailed profiles of Open-Angle Glaucoma therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

3. Detailed Open-Angle Glaucoma research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

4. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Open-Angle Glaucoma.

Report highlights:

1. A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Open-Angle Glaucoma.

2. In the coming years, the Open-Angle Glaucoma market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

3. The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Open-Angle Glaucoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

4. A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Open-Angle Glaucoma treatment market. Several potential therapies for Open-Angle Glaucoma are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Open-Angle Glaucoma market size in the coming years.

5. Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Open-Angle Glaucoma) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Table of contents:

1. Report Introduction

2. Open-Angle Glaucoma

3. Open-Angle Glaucoma Current Treatment Patterns

4. Open-Angle Glaucoma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Open-Angle Glaucoma Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Open-Angle Glaucoma Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Open-Angle Glaucoma Discontinued Products

13. Open-Angle Glaucoma Product Profiles

14. Open-Angle Glaucoma Key Companies

15. Open-Angle Glaucoma Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Open-Angle Glaucoma Unmet Needs

18. Open-Angle Glaucoma Future Perspectives

19. Open-Angle Glaucoma Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

