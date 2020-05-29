Wind turbine composites are defined as the composites or components which are utilized in the production of wind turbine parts, such as blades and nacelles and others, which exhibits resilience and tensile strength. The use of composites helps in the production of lightweight components with excellent characteristics, low maintenance cost, resistance to corrosion, and long life of products. The global wind turbine composites market, by fiber type, has been segmented into glass fiber and carbon fiber and others. The glass fiber segment dominated the global wind turbine composites market in 2018. Moreover, the carbon fiber & other fiber type segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. Glass fibers are being increasingly used to manufacture wind turbine composites. The glass fiber under type E (electrical) is the most widely preferred for the preparation of composites. Glass fibers for composites have a good combination of properties: moderate stiffness, high strength, and moderate density.

The wind turbine composites market was valued at US$ 5,621.0 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 9138.6 million by 2027.

This Market Research Report administers a broad view of the Wind Turbine Composites market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Wind Turbine Composites market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The key players influencing the market are:

ENERCON GmbH

Hexcel Corporation

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co.,Ltd

LM Wind Power

Molded Fiber Glass Companies

Nordex SE

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A

Suzlon Energy Limited

TPI Composites, Inc

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

