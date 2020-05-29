Global Foundry Equipment Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2020-2029

The global Foundry Equipment market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2029.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Foundry Equipment from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Foundry Equipment market.

Leading players of Foundry Equipment including:

Inductotherm Group

Bühler

Norican Group

L.K Group

Loramendi

Sinto

Laempe

ABM

Toshiba

Yizumi

Frech

ABP Induction Systems

UBE Machinery

Otto Junker

Baoding Well

Pangborn

Kunkel Wagner

Toyo Machinery & Metal

Shandong Kaitai

Italpresse

Suzhou Suzhu Foundry Machinery

Qingdao Double Star

Suzhou Sanji

Rösler Oberflächentechnik

CONLY

Guannan

Qingdao Foundry Machine

JFMI

CCMCO

QiCha Liancheng Company

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Die Casting Machine

Centrifugal Casting Machine

Induction Furnace

Moulding Machine

Coremaking Machine

Shot Blasting Machine

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery

Shipbuilding

Power Generation and Electricity

Industrial

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Foundry Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Foundry Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter Three: Foundry Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter Four: Foundry Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter Five: Foundry Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter Six: Foundry Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Foundry Equipment Players

Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Foundry Equipment

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Foundry Equipment (2020-2029)

Chapter Ten: Appendix

