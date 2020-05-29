According to Data Bridge Market Research the transcritical CO2 market is witnessing a significant growth in developing economies during the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to factors such as surging demand from food processing industry and supermarkets along with government regulations on cutting down HCFC emission, excellent and reliable performance of CO2 system and rising number of installations which will help in boosting the growth of the market.

Transcritical CO2 systems and compressors use CO2 as a working fluid and these systems found various applications. For instance, it has been used as compressors in household appliances. Further, it is used in retail segments such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. In this the heat rejection happens at the pressure and temperature above the critical point in fluid region and so the process is called cooling process and the heat exchanger is called gas cooler. It has various properties which include low GWP value in comparison to other refrigerants, can be used for low and medium temperature applications, zero ODP, allows heat rejection, can be used in all environmental conditions. Due to the usage of transcritical CO2 systems, the depletion of ozone layer and the harmful effects on the environment has been reduced and also is cost effective.

Europe transcritical CO2 market is at the CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Transcritical CO2 Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, SCM Frigo S.p.A, Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss A/S, Dorin S.p.A, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Bitzer SE, LMP Systems, MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD., Henry Group Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Carel Industries S.p.A, Parker Hannifin Corp., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft among others.

Product Launch:

In February 2016, Carel Industries S.P.A, with Bitzer SE and Christof Fischer, had developed a transcritical CO2 compressor rack for Rottenburg training center, which is energy efficient portfolio.

In February 2016, Hillphoenix launched AdvansorFlex refrigeration system, which is to be used as a centralized refrigeration system for retailers of all scales, and can be used as multiple units in distributed system and as a single unit in centralized system

In December 2017, Carel Industries S.P.A launched its first transcritical CO2 store in Beijing for controlled cold chain components, compressor racks and showcases exploiting the best electronic devices available in the market capacity.

Market Segmentation: Europe Transcritical CO2 Market

The transcritical CO2 market is segmented into two notable segments such as End User and Geography

On the basis of end-user type, the market is segmented into retail, household appliances, marine, food processing industries, transportation, ice skating rinks, and others. Retail is further sub-segmented into super market and hypermarket. In February 2017, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration Company, based in Denmark, presented it’s new product under the brand name CO2OLtec Evo transcritical system, which helps in increasing the efficiency of the system which uses CO2 as a refrigerant.



