As the population in the region is growing with the high pace the need for an implantable device is also growing. With the increasing age, the person is more prone to chronic and restorative diseases. To help cope with these diseases, new silicone products are being launched to provide humans with good healthcare. The increasing use of the implantable devices such as heart implants, hip inserts and coronary stunts are driving the growth of the market.

Silicone is a profoundly adaptable engineered polymer that offers its products from cooking utensils and glues to sealants and beauty care products. Its unique properties such as biocompatibility and versatility play an integral part in medical technology. They are a group of elite materials that incorporate silicone polymers, silanes and siloxanes from which silicone items are determined. They are well accepted by the human skin and body, so they encourage healing, enhance the presence of existing scars and lessen discomfort and this will be beneficial in the growth of the market. They also decrease patient risk by providing life upgrading devices.

Asia Pacific medical grade silicone market is growing at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Medical Grade Silicone Market Some of the major players operating in this market are Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie Ag, 3M, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Nusil Technology Llc, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc, Zodiac Coating, Wynca Group, Primasil Silicones Limited, Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Finesse Medical Ltd, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Apple Rubber Products, Simtec, among others. Product Launch: In October 2015, Apple Rubber Products (New York) offered laser marking capabilities under its own roof with the new Apple LaserMark. New Apple LaserMark process is used to create characters, graphics and logos on customers’ parts. It makes the product easy to be identified for replacement or repairs.

In July 2014, Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S) has commissioned liquid silicone rubber production in Rayong that will serve customers throughout Asia in the energy, automotive, aerospace, healthcare and consumer products industries.

In January 2017, Momentive Performance Materials Inc.(U.S) has announced that they will be demonstrating Silopren LSR 4655 SL liquid silicone rubber live at the 2017 MD & M West show held in February 7 – 9 in Anaheim, CA.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Medical Grade Silicone Market

The medical grade silicone market is segmented into three notable segments such as form, application and Geography

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into five notable segments; gels, medical adhesives, medical coatings, elastomers and others. Gels are further sub-segmented into soft skin adhesives and others. Medical adhesives are sub-segmented into pressure sensitive adhesives and others. Medical coatings are sub-segmented into hydrophobic and hydrophilic. Elastomers are sub-segmented into liquid silicone rubber and high consistency rubber. Others segment is sub-segmented into API’s, excipients, foams, emulsions, dispersions and others In March 2015, 3M acquired Ivera Medical Corp. to increase its business in products that disinfect and protect devices that are used for access into a patient’s bloodstream. This acquisition will provide a broader array of vascular access solution worldwide.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into six notable segments; prosthetics, orthopedic components, medical devices, medical tapes, contact lenses and others. Prosthetics is sub-segmented into limbs and implants. Medical devices are sub-segmented into medical electronics, device assemblies & fittings, medical tubes, medical rings and gaskets, catheters and miscellaneous accessories. Miscellaneous accessories are further sub-segmented into masks, bottles, trays and others. Medical tapes are sub-segmented into wound care, drug delivery, personal hygiene and others. Others is sub-segmented into topical gels, surgical drapes and oral care products In January 2013, Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S) has signed elastomer distribution agreement with Chempoint.Com.(U.S) under this agreement ChemPoint will distribute the complete elastomer product line in North America in which providing customers with marketing, sales and technical support.



Research Methodology: Asia-Pacific Medical Grade Silicone Market

Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and industry consultants.

