The stable isotope-labeled compound such as carbon – 13 and deuterium is one of the most important drug metabolisms for providing biomedical research in various areas, such as quantification of water level in human bodies, incorporation studies of fatty acids and triacylglycerol. The combination of mass spectroscopy and nuclear magnetic spectroscopy (NMR) with stable isotope-labeled compound allows rapid interpretation of data and acquisition, which promoted in different uses in stable isotope labeled compound such as distribution, metabolism, absorption and excretion. The technology based stable isotope tracer is used to diagnosed the lungs cancer, tumors and cardio-vascular diseases.

The main purpose is to delivers durability and specific strategic placement in the term of drug molecule mitigated specific renal toxicity. The stable isotope-labeled compound offers a wide range of applications in biomedical research, pharmaceutical research, environmental & ecological research, agricultural research, clinical diagnostics, industrial and others. Middle East and Africa stable isotope labeled compound market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 0.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa Stable Isotope Labeled Compound Market

Some of the major players operating in this market IsoSciences, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., Pepscan, Mesbah Energy Co., BOC Sciences, Isoflex, Nordion Inc., JSC Isotope, Merck KGaA, URENCO, 3M, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Alsachim, Medical Isotopes, Inc., AMERICAN RADIOLABELED CHEMICALS, INC , Beta Analytics, The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM, Trace Sciences International, Huayi Isotopes Co., Chemtos and others.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Stable Isotope Labeled Compound Market

The stable isotope labeled compound market is segmented into four notable segments which are type, application and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into deuterium, carbon-12 & 13, lithium- 6&7, oxygen- 16&18, chlorine- 35 & 37, nitrogen-15, sulphur 34 and others. In 2018, deuterium segment is growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The deuterium segment is dominating the global stable isotope labeled compound market as It is used by the mostly toxicologist and metabolism scientist so as to identify its major role in targeting organ toxicities and drugs disposition. Other reason which made many lab technicians to follow this as it is easiest to introduce into any molecule and is considered to be cheapest amongst all isotopes.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into application the market is segmented into research, clinical diagnostics, industrial and others. The research is sub-segmented into biomedical research, pharmaceutical research, environmental & ecological research, agricultural research. In 2018, research segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Research segment has augmented the largest market share as due to its utilization in the combination of stable isotopes techniques with nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and mass spectroscopy which has promoted in greater utilization in absorption, metabolism and excretion studies during research.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutions, hospital & diagnostic centers and others. In 2018, academic and research institution market is likely to dominate market whereas, hospital and diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026

Hospital and diagnostics centers is expected to grow with the highest CAGR as stable isotope has build an effective research platform for monitoring and tracking cancer diseases present in the human bodies. In most cases, the stable isotope can easily detect the diseases in the first stage.

