The usage of low-E glass is increasing due to the rising awareness regarding its beneficial properties such as reduced heating and cooling expense in commercial and residential spaces. In commercial buildings, low-E coatings used to get more solar control benefits. Low-E coatings can be applied to both tinted and clear glass. Low-E glass is mostly used for the building construction purpose which could be residential, commercial or institutional. Commercial buildings have been facing more heat and energy loss due the use of regular glass. Thus, the reduced heating and cooling expense offered by the usage of low-E glass is considered as the major driver for the market growth, during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Low- E glass is made by coating metallic particles to the glass. The most efficient type is “soft coat Low-E”. This market has most of its application in flexible packaging of different materials. Low-E literally means low emissivity that means a surface emitting low levels of radiant heat. All surfaces reflect, transmit and absorb heat, so, it reduces the amount of heat that is transferred. It is not only used to reduce heat transfer but also to stop UV radiation waves in visible light.

Low-E glass is used to improve a window’s performance by creating “thermal barrier” for the prevention of energy loss. It is used for improving energy efficiency, less UV damage and reduces condensation also.

Asia Pacific low-e glass market is growing at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-low-e-glass-market