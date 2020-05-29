The Ethylene report has been generated by strictly following commitments and deadlines to deliver the finest market report. The Ethylene Market report deals with a number of industry and market parameters including latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation. Being a comprehensive in nature, Ethylene Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly depending for thriving in the market. Ethylene report is one of the most significant, unique, and creditable market research reports which is formed by focusing on specific business prerequisites.

“Global ethylene market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.”

Ethylene is colorless flammable gases which usually have sweet and unpleasant taste and smell. They are usually derived from natural gas and petroleum and are widely used to heal aging and ripening process in plants. They are mainly used for polymerization, alkylation, oxidation, hydration, halogenation and hydrohalogenation and others. They are also used in the manufacturing of plastics, rubber of tires, footwear and others. Increasing usage of ethylene in industries such as automotive, textile, packaging, agrochemical and others is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., INEOS, Sasol, Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Westlake Chemical Corporation, Braskem, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Uz-Kor Gas Chemical, Praxair Technology, Inc., The Linde Group, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, Dycon Chemicals., Welcome to Süd-Chemie India Pvt Ltd, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.and others.

Global Ethylene Market By Application (Polyethylene, Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Benzene, Ethylene Dichloride, Alpha Olefins, Vinyl Acetate, HDPE, LDPE)

Feedstock (Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane, Others)

End- Use (Building & Construction, Soaps & Detergents, Automotive, Textiles, Packaging, Agrochemical)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

In March 2019, Catalytic Generators announced the launch of their Easy-Ripe XT which will be used create ethylene on the room exteriors and can create ethylene output into the room by using flue system. It has the ability to control and monitor the ethylene level in srorage, ripening and degreening room. It also has ethylene sensing system which will help to improve the sensibility and accuracy of the sensor.

In September 2015, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited announced that they have acquired ethylene cracker located in Lake Charles, which has the ability to produce 30,000 tonnes of propylene and 370,000 tonnes of ethylene per year. This acquisition will help the IVL to get cost-efficient propane and ethane feedstock.

