Honeycomb Core Materials Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals explosive growth by 2025|Grigeo (Lithuania), Dufaylite Developments (Cambridge), Corinth Group (Winchester)

Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025, from USD 2.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market Key Benefits:

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2018 and 2026.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Application: Non-Composites, Composites

By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure

Honeycomb Core Materials Market Drivers and Restraints:

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand from boeing and airbus

Increasing use of paper honeycomb core in packaging industry

Market Restraint:

High cost of nomex honeycomb core

Structural limitations of honeycomb core materials

The Major Players Covered in Honeycomb Core Materials Market Report: Grigeo (Lithuania), Dufaylite Developments (Cambridge), Corinth Group (Winchester), Axxion Group (Texas), Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V (Netherlands), Thermhex Waben GmbH (Germany), The Gill Corporation (California), Samia Canada (Canada), Honeycomb Cellpack (Denmark), Tubus Baer GmbH (Germany), Universal Metaltek (India), Lsquare Eco-Products.

