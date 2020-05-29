“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Get the Sample of this Report with Detail TOC and List of [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1789298/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-lawn-and-garden-watering-equipment-global-market

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Jain Irrigation Inc., Rain Bird, The Toro Company, Netafim, Lindsay Corporation, Gardena, Melnor Inc., Orbit Irrigation, TL Irrigation, Rivulis Irrigation, Valmont Industries

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Segmentation by Product:

Hoses & Sprinklers

Nozzles & Attachments

Hose Organizers

Watering Accessories

Others

Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Public Lawn

Botanical Garden

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Ask for Customized Report as per Your [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1789298/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-lawn-and-garden-watering-equipment-global-market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment

1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Hoses & Sprinklers

1.2.3 Nozzles & Attachments

1.2.4 Hose Organizers

1.2.5 Watering Accessories

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Covid-19 Impact on Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Public Lawn

1.3.4 Botanical Garden

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Covid-19 Impact on Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Covid-19 Impact on Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.6.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.6.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.7 The Covid-19 Impact on Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Industry

1.8 COVID-19 Impact: Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Trends

2 Covid-19 Impact on Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Covid-19 Impact on Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Covid-19 Impact on Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Covid-19 Impact on Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Covid-19 Impact on Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Covid-19 Impact on Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Business

7.1 Jain Irrigation Inc.

7.1.1 Jain Irrigation Inc. Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Jain Irrigation Inc. Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Jain Irrigation Inc. Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Jain Irrigation Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Rain Bird

7.2.1 Rain Bird Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Rain Bird Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Rain Bird Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Rain Bird Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 The Toro Company

7.3.1 The Toro Company Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 The Toro Company Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 The Toro Company Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 The Toro Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Netafim

7.4.1 Netafim Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Netafim Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Netafim Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Netafim Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Lindsay Corporation

7.5.1 Lindsay Corporation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Lindsay Corporation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Lindsay Corporation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Lindsay Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Gardena

7.6.1 Gardena Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Gardena Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Gardena Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Gardena Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Melnor Inc.

7.7.1 Melnor Inc. Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Melnor Inc. Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Melnor Inc. Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Melnor Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Orbit Irrigation

7.8.1 Orbit Irrigation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Orbit Irrigation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Orbit Irrigation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Orbit Irrigation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 TL Irrigation

7.9.1 TL Irrigation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 TL Irrigation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 TL Irrigation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 TL Irrigation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Rivulis Irrigation

7.10.1 Rivulis Irrigation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Rivulis Irrigation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Rivulis Irrigation Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Rivulis Irrigation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Valmont Industries

7.11.1 Valmont Industries Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Valmont Industries Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Valmont Industries Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Valmont Industries Main Business and Markets Served

8 Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment

8.4 Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

India: +91 9766 478 224

Email – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com

”