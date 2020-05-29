“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Cannabis Products Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Cannabis Products market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Cannabis Products market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Cannabis Products market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Cannabis Products market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Aphria Inc, Tilray Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., Cronos Group Inc., MedMen, Cannabis Science Inc., Maricann Group Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cannabis Products Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cannabis Products Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Cannabis Products Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Cannabis Products market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Cannabis Products Market Segmentation by Product:

Oil

Powder

Capsule

Cream

Others

Global Cannabis Products Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Cosmetics

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Cannabis Products Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Cannabis Products market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Cannabis Products market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Cannabis Products market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cannabis Products market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cannabis Products market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cannabis Products market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Cannabis Products market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Cannabis Products market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Cannabis Products market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabis Products Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Cannabis Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Oil

1.4.3 Powder

1.4.4 Capsule

1.4.5 Cream

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabis Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Cosmetics

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.6.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.6.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Cannabis Products Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Products Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Products Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Cannabis Products, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Cannabis Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Cannabis Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Cannabis Products Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Cannabis Products Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cannabis Products Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Cannabis Products Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cannabis Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Cannabis Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis Products Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Cannabis Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Cannabis Products Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cannabis Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cannabis Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cannabis Products Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Products Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cannabis Products Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cannabis Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cannabis Products Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cannabis Products Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cannabis Products Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cannabis Products Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cannabis Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cannabis Products by Country

6.1.1 North America Cannabis Products Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Cannabis Products Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Cannabis Products Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Cannabis Products Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cannabis Products by Country

7.1.1 Europe Cannabis Products Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Cannabis Products Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Cannabis Products Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Cannabis Products Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cannabis Products by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Products Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Products Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Cannabis Products Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Cannabis Products Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

11.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Products Products Offered

11.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

11.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

11.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.3 Aphria Inc

11.3.1 Aphria Inc Corporation Information

11.3.2 Aphria Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Aphria Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Aphria Inc Cannabis Products Products Offered

11.3.5 Aphria Inc Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.4 Tilray Inc.

11.4.1 Tilray Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Tilray Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Tilray Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Tilray Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

11.4.5 Tilray Inc. Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.5 Medical Marijuana, Inc.

11.5.1 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

11.5.5 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.6 Cronos Group Inc.

11.6.1 Cronos Group Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Cronos Group Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Cronos Group Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Cronos Group Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

11.6.5 Cronos Group Inc. Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.7 MedMen

11.7.1 MedMen Corporation Information

11.7.2 MedMen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 MedMen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 MedMen Cannabis Products Products Offered

11.7.5 MedMen Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.8 Cannabis Science Inc.

11.8.1 Cannabis Science Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cannabis Science Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Cannabis Science Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Cannabis Science Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

11.8.5 Cannabis Science Inc. Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.9 Maricann Group Inc.

11.9.1 Maricann Group Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Maricann Group Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Maricann Group Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Maricann Group Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

11.9.5 Maricann Group Inc. Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.10 VIVO Cannabis Inc.

11.10.1 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Corporation Information

11.10.2 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

11.10.5 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Cannabis Products Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 COVID-19 Impact: Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 COVID-19 Impact: Market Challenges

13.3 COVID-19 Impact: Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Products Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cannabis Products Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”