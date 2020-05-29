Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market 2020 Insights, Share, Growth and Future Trends 2026 | Quicksilver, Billabong International, Hurley

“

Quality Market Research on Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Surfing Apparel and Accessories market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Quicksilver, Billabong International, Hurley, O’Neill, RVCA, Volcom, Globe International, Reef Sports, Roxy, Ripcurl, Oakley

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Surfing Apparel and Accessories Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Surfing Apparel and Accessories Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Segmentation by Product:

Surf Apparel

Surf Accessories

Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Segmentation by Application:

Offline

Online

Regions Covered in the Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Surfing Apparel and Accessories Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Surf Apparel

1.4.3 Surf Accessories

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offline

1.5.3 Online

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.6.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.6.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Surfing Apparel and Accessories Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Country

6.1.1 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Country

7.1.1 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Quicksilver

11.1.1 Quicksilver Corporation Information

11.1.2 Quicksilver Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Quicksilver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Quicksilver Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

11.1.5 Quicksilver Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.2 Billabong International

11.2.1 Billabong International Corporation Information

11.2.2 Billabong International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Billabong International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Billabong International Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

11.2.5 Billabong International Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.3 Hurley

11.3.1 Hurley Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hurley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Hurley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Hurley Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

11.3.5 Hurley Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.4 O’Neill

11.4.1 O’Neill Corporation Information

11.4.2 O’Neill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 O’Neill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 O’Neill Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

11.4.5 O’Neill Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.5 RVCA

11.5.1 RVCA Corporation Information

11.5.2 RVCA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 RVCA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 RVCA Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

11.5.5 RVCA Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.6 Volcom

11.6.1 Volcom Corporation Information

11.6.2 Volcom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Volcom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Volcom Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

11.6.5 Volcom Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.7 Globe International

11.7.1 Globe International Corporation Information

11.7.2 Globe International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Globe International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Globe International Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

11.7.5 Globe International Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.8 Reef Sports

11.8.1 Reef Sports Corporation Information

11.8.2 Reef Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Reef Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Reef Sports Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

11.8.5 Reef Sports Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.9 Roxy

11.9.1 Roxy Corporation Information

11.9.2 Roxy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Roxy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Roxy Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

11.9.5 Roxy Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

11.10 Ripcurl

11.10.1 Ripcurl Corporation Information

11.10.2 Ripcurl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Ripcurl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Ripcurl Surfing Apparel and Accessories Products Offered

11.10.5 Ripcurl Reaction to COVID-19 and Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 COVID-19 Impact: Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 COVID-19 Impact: Market Challenges

13.3 COVID-19 Impact: Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Surfing Apparel and Accessories Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”