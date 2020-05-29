Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Shows a Rapid Growth By 2027 | Accenture PLC, Adobe Systems, CA Technologies, Cognizant, Dell EMC

Sameer Joshi

Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into all aspects of how a healthcare business interacts with patients, healthcare providers, and regulators. The results are frequently radical, disrupting long-standing practices with new processes that are continuously evolving.

What is the Dynamics of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market?

The digital transformation in the healthcare market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technology. However, an increase in digitalization has led to large scale data generation, containing patient information, critical information about the organization that is restraining the market growth. Moreover, analytics has become an essential part of the healthcare industry as it reduces manual work for the operators by arranging the records as per the requirement that is driving the market.

What is the SCOPE of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market?

The “Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in digital transformation in healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The digital transformation in healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in digital transformation in healthcare market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The digital transformation in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, business function, technology and end users. Based on component the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. On the basis of organization size the market is categorized as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of business function the market is categorized as customer transformation, workforce transformation, operational transformation and product transformation. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data & analytics and internet of things (IoT). On the basis of end users the market is categorized as hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and clinics and laboratories.

What is the Regional Framework of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting digital transformation in healthcare market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the digital transformation in healthcare market in these regions.

