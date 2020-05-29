Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market to witness Exponential Growth during forecast period 2020-2027

The artificial intelligence in accounting is driven by the rise in accounting data and data management needs. The ability of artificial intelligence to process data at super speed and reduce errors is the critical factor augmenting its use in accounting applications. With maximum developments for AI in accounting space, the North America market is expected to generate significant opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The artificial intelligence in accounting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need for automated accounting process coupled with the demand for improved data-based advisory and decision making. However, the lack of skillset is likely to affect the growth of artificial intelligence in accounting market. On the other hand, increasing focus on innovations and demand for intelligent accounting processes may offer significant opportunities for the growth of artificial intelligence in accounting market in the coming years.

Key Players:

1.AppZen, Inc.

2.Bill.com, LLC

3.IBM Corporation

4.Intuit Inc.

5.Kore.ai, Inc.

6.Microsoft Corporation

7.UiPath

8.Vic.ai, Inc.

9.Xero Limited

10.Yaypay Inc.

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

