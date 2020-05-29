Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration Market 2020 – Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Macular degeneration is a condition in which, macula, a part of the retina, gets damaged or deteriorated. This condition usually affects individuals who are aged 50 years and above and therefore, it is called age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is the leading cause of vision loss and is directly related to the advancement of age. But smoking also plays a vital role in causing AMD. AMD is characterized by the presence of a blurred area near the center of vision that leads to distorted vision. There are two different types of AMD, including dry (atrophic) AMD (dAMD) and wet (neovascular/exudative) AMD (wAMD). The dAMD is the most common type of AMD and accounts for almost 80%-90% of the overall AMD cases.

It has been observed that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the major causes for vision loss and is characterized by the formation of a blurred area near the center of vision, a condition that mostly affects the geriatric population. According to the CDC, almost 2 million individuals in the US suffer from AMD and by 2050, this number will reach more than 5 million. This will subsequently demand the need for the development of innovative treatments for AMD, driving the market’s growth.

The market research analysts have predicted that with the introduction of techniques such as fluorescein angiography, the global age-related macular degeneration market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2020. With the unavailability of FDA-approved treatment for dry AMD (dAMD) and the treatment of wet AMD (wAMD) involving the need of intravitreal injections for an indefinite period, gene therapy is emerging as the most-efficient approach for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

According to this pipeline analysis report, most of the gene therapy molecules in the pipeline are being developed for wet AMD (wAMD). Our market research analysts have also identified that most of these molecules are in the pre-clinical development stage and a considerable number of molecules have been discontinued from development.

This report focuses on the global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

RetroSense Therapeutics

REGENXBIO

AGTC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Subretinal

Intravitreal

Unspecified

Market segment by Application, split into

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

