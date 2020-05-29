Global Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2020 Sales Revenue Analysis, Major Manufacturers Performance, Industry Share and Forecast 2025

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

>>

Power over Ethernet or PoE describes any of several standard or ad-hoc systems which pass electric power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electric power to devices such as wireless access points, IP cameras, and VoIP phones.

There are several common techniques for transmitting power over Ethernet cabling. Two of them have been standardized by IEEE 802.3 since 2003. These standards are known as Alternative A and Alternative B. Alternative A transports power on the same wires as data for 10 and 100 Mbit/s Ethernet variants. This is similar to the phantom power technique commonly used for powering condenser microphones. Alternative B separates the data and the power conductors, making troubleshooting easier. It also makes full use of all four twisted pairs in a typical Cat 5 cable. In addition to standardizing existing practice for spare-pair (Alternative B) and common-mode data pair power (Alternative A) transmission, the IEEE PoE standards provide for signaling between the power sourcing equipment (PSE) and powered device (PD). This signaling allows the presence of a conformant device to be detected by the power source, and allows the device and source to negotiate the amount of power required or available.

The key players covered in this study

Broadcom

Linear Technology

Maxim Integrated

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Akros Silicon

Cisco Systems

Microsemi

Monolithic Power Systems

ON Semiconductor

Silicon Labs

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Power sourcing equipment

Powered devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Connectivity

Security & Access Control

Infotainment

LED Lighting & Control

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Power Over Ethernet are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Power Over Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Power Over Ethernet development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

