Global Insights-as-a-Service Market 2020 Market Segment, Drivers, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Insights as a service is a type of cloud service that involves providing specific data results. It essentially combines the idea of business intelligence with the concept of vendor-delivered cloud services and analytics.

The retail and consumer goods vertical has the highest growing CAGR during the forecast period. This vertical is expected to grow rapidly in the insights services adoption as this industry focus on customer experience. Enhancement in customer experience is an important factor to maintain competitiveness, which will provide emerging players in this sector an opportunity to grow faster.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in the Insights-as-a-Service market. High penetration rate into various industry verticals, increasing demand for business flexibility and agility, and a large number of data science companies located in the U.S are some of the major driving factors contributing to the growth of cloud computing in North America. This has led the software organizations to opt for cloud-based solutions.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Capgemini

Accenture

Oracle

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Dell EMC

NTT Data

Good Data

Zephyr Health

Smartfocus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive Insights

Descriptive Insights

Prescriptive Insights

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Government and Public Sector

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insights-as-a-Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Insights-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Insights-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Insights-as-a-Service Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Insights-as-a-Service Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Insights-as-a-Service Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Insights-as-a-Service Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Insights-as-a-Service Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Insights-as-a-Service Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Insights-as-a-Service Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

