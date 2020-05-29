Recycled Plastic Market is a professional and in depth market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis of Chemical and Materials industry. It shows that the rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications. The Recycled Plastic Market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame. The competitive landscape section of the Recycled Plastic Market report brings into light a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players.

Global recycled plastic market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026

Segmentation: Global Recycled Plastic Market

Global recycled plastic market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on type, source and industry.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene and others

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into bottles, bags, films, fibers, foams and others

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into packaging, building & construction, textile, automotive, electrical & electronics, household goods, agriculture, healthcare and others

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

CUSTOM POLYMERS

B&B PLASTICS INC

ENVISION PLASTICS

Jayplas

Joe’s Plastics

K K Asia (HK) Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

MBA Polymers Inc.

Plastipak Holdings

SUEZ

Ultra-Poly Corporation

Veolia

KW Plastics

Birch Plastics Inc

Product Launches:

In June 2019, Veolia announces the launch of a new tool for the energy, water, & waste sectors. This new tool will help to achieve a low carbon future and will be beneficial for environment and is cost friendly

In February 2018, Envision Plastics announced the launch of a bottle which uses their Ocean Bound plastic at 100 percent content and as the sole colorant carrier. Through this, the company will be able to expand its product portfolio in the market

In January 2015, Jayplas launched a new plastic film packaging division. The main aim for this launch is to provide a closed-loop solution and ensure that plastic is recycled in the U.K. instead any other region

