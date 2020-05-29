The Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Industrial multiprotocol gateways are the gateways with the ability to communicate through multiple communication protocols such as Ethernet/IP, Ethernet Powerlink, Ether CAT, SERCOS, LoRa, BT, Wi-Fi, and PROFINET. Rising development of new generation IoT gateways with an improved level of overall system responsiveness is positively impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing automation in the industries is rising demand for the gateways which propels the growth of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market.

Top Key Players:- ABB, Advantech Co., Ltd., Atop Technologies, HMS Networks, Honeywell International Inc., Mindtree Limited, Moxa Inc., Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., SoftPLC Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated

Increasing the development of system-on-chip (SOC) for multiprotocol communication is the key factor driving the industrial multiprotocol gateways market growth. However, the use of traditional mechanisms may hamper the growth of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market. Moreover, increasing adoption IoT (Internet of Things) technology is growing prominence of IoT gateways is expected to drive the growth of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global industrial multiprotocol gateways market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user. On the basis of application the market is segmented as remote monitoring, product optimization, preventive maintenance. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented process industries, discrete industries.

The report analyzes factors affecting Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market in these regions.

