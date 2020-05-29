Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market 2020 Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Rise in economic losses due to corrosion of structures, has been powering requirement for the coatings all over the globe. High development in automotive market is also among major factors powering requirement for anticorrosion coatings.

Some metals and alloys, such as Iron, steel, and magnesium, are used extensively in shipbuilding, oil & gas, energy, marine, automotive, transport, and others which are frequently at the danger of corrosion. A number of methods have been employed to defend such metals from corrosion. The corrosion resistant coatings have concerned for many decades owing to its efficiency and durability. The different corrosion coatings have been created and tried in an effort to contest the destructive effects of corrosion on metal. Owing to the versions in the chemical and physical properties of the different kinds of alloys and metals, each coating is reliant on the kind of metal it is applied to and the application such as solvent-based coating, water-based coating, powder coating, and others in which it is exposed.

The global anti corrosion coating market is majorly divided by application, types, end users, and region. By types, the market is divided into zinc, epoxy, silicone, acrylic, chlorinated rubber, polyurethane alkyd, and others (co-polymers, fluorocarbons, graphene, glass flakes, and ceramic). By application, the anti-corrosion coating the market is divided into solvent-based coating, water-based coating, powder coating, and others (high-energy cure coatings, antifouling coatings, nano-coatings). By end user, the market is divided into shipbuilding, oil & gas, energy, marine, automotive, transport, and others (power plants, pipes & tanks, wind turbines, wastewater treatment plants, construction). By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Players in the Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Report

The major players included in the global anti-corrosion coating market forecast are AkzoNobel N.V., 3M Co., Hempel A/S, BASF SE, Nippon Paints Co. Ltd., Kansai Paints Co., Ltd, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Key Market Segments:

By Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Alkyd

Zinc

Chlorinated Rubber

Others

By Technology:

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

By End-Use Industry:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Rising Spending In Infrastructure A Major Factor Powering Demand For Anticorrosion Coatings

Rising spending in infrastructure majorly all over the emerging and developing economies has been a major factor powering demand for anticorrosion coatings. Steel is among primary raw materials used in the infrastructure section. Even though steel has high tensile value, it is prone to corrosion and other substitutes have elevated prices. In addition to this, rise in economic losses due to corrosion of structures, has been powering requirement for the coatings all over the globe. High development in automotive market is also among major factors powering requirement for anticorrosion coatings. Different raw materials used in the making of anticorrosion coatings have severe danger to human health and environment. The hazards have resulted in surge in government laws that have limited anticorrosion coatings market development. R&D to design bio based anticorrosion coatings are predicted to provide huge development avenues for the market.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Asia Pacific Is The Biggest Market Of Anticorrosion Coating Owing To Requirement In Different Applications Such As Shipbuilding And Marine Industry

Asia Pacific is the biggest market of anticorrosion coating owing to requirement in different applications such as shipbuilding and marine industry in China after India and Japan. Asia Pacific has increasing requirement for solvent-based coating and water-based coating particularly in Taiwan, India, and South Korea .On the other hand, North America is the second highest production area for solvent-based coating and water-based coating. The third biggest market of anti-corrosion coating is Europe followed by Middle East and Latin America. Latin America saw inclining development of anti-corrosion coating market due to different applications such as shipbuilding, oil & gas, energy, marine, automotive, transport, and others.

