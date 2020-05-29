Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Focuses on SWOT analysis, Industry Synopsis, Development Plans 2020 to 2025

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

The automotive lightweight materials market has been seeing a good amount of growth in the last few years and is also anticipated to show good amount of growth in the coming years. The reason for this is that the advanced materials have an important role to play in driving of the fuel competence that the new cars have in addition to the higher safety and performance.

The cars which are lighter in weight need lesser power in terms of acceleration and can also add to efficiency of vehicles when compared to the heavy vehicles and provide 6-8% lesser fuel consumption. The segmentation is done on the basis of material type, application and component. In terms of the material type, the market has been segmented into Aluminum, HSS, magnesium, engineering plastics, NFRP, CFRP and NR.

On the basis of application, the global automotive lightweight market has been segmented into body in white, chassis & suspension, closure and powertrains in addition to the others. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into engine, exhaust, frame and wheels. Also on the basis of vehicle type, the automotive lightweight materials market has been segmented into the HCV, BEV, LCV, passenger car and the HEV.

Key Players in the Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Report

The major players in the automotive lightweight materials market are Thyssen Krupp AG, Owens Coming Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, UC Rusal, Tinto Alcan Inc, Kaiser Aluminum, Aluminum Corporation of China, China Hongaiao Group Ltd. US Magnesium LLC and the A&S Magnesium Inc.

Automotive Lightweight Materials Key Market Segments:

By Material Type:

METALS HSS Aluminum Magnesium & Titanium

COMPOSITES CFRP GFRP NFRP Other

PLASTICS PC ABS PA PP PU Others

ELASTOMER EPDM NR SBR Others



By Application:

Body in white

Chassis & suspension

Powertrain

Closures

Interiors

Others

By Component:

Frame

Wheel

Bumpers & fenders

Engine & exhaust

Fuel tank

Transmission

Doors

Hood & trunk lid

Seats

Instrument panel

By Vehicle Type:

PC

LCV

HCV

By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Truck

Bus

By Material Type:

Metals

Composites

Plastics

Elastomer

Penetration Of Lightweight Elements Leading To The Growth In The

Automotive Lightweight Materials Market

The increase in the manufacturing of the aircraft modules and the increase in the penetration of elements which are lighter in weight strengthen requirements for the other materials that are light in weight which include the enhanced composite. These boost the automotive lightweight materials market development. At the other side of the spectrum, there is the frequent variation in the prices of raw materials and the huge amount of costs which are associated with the carbon fiber limit that are used in the production of these automotive element. This becomes a major restraining factor when it comes to the automotive lightweight materials market growth.

Another major reason which is going to grow the automotive lightweight materials market is the aggressive growth in the developing countries and also the developed countries of the fuel-efficient and light weight cars all across the world and therefore this powers the global automotive lightweight materials market. The automotive lightweight materials market is only going to grow as the penetration of fuel efficient vehicles sees an increase.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

North America Is Expected To Witness Highest Growth In The Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market

The automotive lightweight materials market is divided into many regions like North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East among others. The market however which is expected to see the most amount of growth is the North American market. The reason for this is the emission regulations which in the near future are going to be imposed in these countries specifically the ones for the light duty cars. These norms have been made compulsory. The region has become a major leader in the industry of light trucks as well fueling the demand further for the market. Asia Pacific has been becoming the next best growing region as there is a good amount of growth in India, China and Japan. The demand is also expected to grow in Asia with the fuel efficient cars being adopted in China specifically.

